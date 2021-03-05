Mobile Banking Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Google, Obopay, Sybase

Latest released the research study on Global Mobile Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Banking. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google Inc. (United States), Obopay Inc (United States), Sybase Inc. (United States) , Appway (Switzerland), Backbase (Netherlands), CREALOGIX (Switzerland), ebanklT (England), EdgeVerve (India), Intellect Design Arena (India), Finastra (United Kingdom), ieDigital (England), ETRONIKA (Lithuania),.

Mobile Banking Overview

Over a few decades the internet has taken over the world, the banking industry has undergone a major shift. To access manipulate the bank account anywhere anytime mobile banking application designed. The use of these allows the customer to perform a financial transaction, and to monitor bank account through mobile. It offers several benefits to consumer such as, time-saving, reduction in operation costs, transaction become faster and many more. For instance, growth of mobile banking user in India according to CEIC data the Volume data user was reported at 1,362.307 Unit mn in Nov 2019. It records an increase from the previous number of 1,252.539 Unit mn for Oct 2019. This volume data remains active status in CEIC and is reported by Reserve Bank of India. Growing needs and expectations of the customers to ease the operational process of banking is booming the demand of mobile banking among the individuals in the market.

Market Trends

Use of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Biometrics for Mobile Banking

ATM Withdrawals without Chip Card (Withdraw Money at ATMs Using Only an Application)

Drivers

Increasing Demand among Banks to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience

Increasing Need of Internet Banking Across the Globe

Challenges

Mobile Banking Issues Related To Security and Safety

Risks Associated With Mobile Banking (Hacking)

Restraints

Lack of Connectivity and Unavailability of Network Infrastructures

Device Support and Operability Issues of Applications

The Global Mobile Banking Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (IOS, Android, Windows), Application (Banking, Credit Unions, Financial, Others), Services (Mobile Banking over Wireless Application, Mobile Banking over SMS, Mobile Banking over Unstructured Supplementary Service Data), Technology (Wirless (WAP ), Stand alone), Deployment (On cloud, On premise)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Mobile Banking Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

