Global Processed Meat and Seafood Market Research Report 2026

Processed meat and seafood in Morocco is not yet saturated, and is therefore expected to continue to record good retail volume and current value growth in 2020, albeit at a slower rate than seen during the review period. Processed meat and seafood products are increasingly considered go-to foods when Moroccans do not have the time to cook, as they use them in sandwiches and snacks. This is especially the case as an increasing number of women are joining the workforce and therefore lack the time…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Processed Meat and Seafood in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Healthy growth in processed meat and seafood thanks to the convenience trend and more women joining the workforce

New maximum shelf life limits benefits processed meat and seafood in 2020 as consumers bulk-buy

Palmeraies Koutoubia retains its lead in 2020 in a fragmented category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend expected to affect processed meat and seafood over the forecast period

Fresh meat and seafood will hamper growth but increased online shopping habits can help offset this

Developments by international players in Morocco will drive growth over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

