Global Pre-Paid Cards in Israel Market Research Report 2024

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of public transport in Israel had a devastating impact on closed loop pre-paid cards transactions value and volume over the course of 2020. With considerably more than half of all closed loop pre-paid cards in circulation in Israel accounted for by transportation cards, the quarantine lockdown, massive shift towards home working and strict approach to social distancing that emerged in urban settlements across Israel during the year led to a huge dec…
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Card Transactions in Israel report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Pre-Paid Cards in Israel
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Closed loop pre-paid cards takes a huge hit as public transport usage plummets
Shift towards e-commerce positive for general purpose reloadable cards
COVID-19 accelerates pre-existing negative trends in open loop pre-paid cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Further declines expected for closed loop pre-paid cards
New EMV regulations set to diminish demand for general purpose reloadable cards
Opening of Israel’s borders and return to outbound travel to boost use of travel cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 6 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 7 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 8 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 11 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 12 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 13 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 18 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 19 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 20 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 21 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 23 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 24 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 25 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Closed Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
…CONTINUED
