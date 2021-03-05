Global Packaged Food Market Research Report 2026

Packaged food continues to record retail value growth in Romania in 2020 despite significant changes in consumers’ purchasing and consumption habits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, many Romanians spent long periods working from home and studying remotely in a bid to curb COVID-19 transmission. This led to a fall in on-the-go consumption and negatively impacted sales in areas such as impulse ice cream. Conversely, more time spent at home has boosted consumption of products such…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858401-packaged-food-in-romania
Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-holography-market-size-study-by-process-type-digital-recording-and-reconstruction-by-techniques-off-axis-holography-in-line-gabor-holography-and-others-by-offerings-hardware-and-software-by-application-digital-holographic-microscopy-digital-holographic-displays-and-holographic-telepresence-by-vertical-medical-commercial-aerospace-defense-automotive-consumer-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25
Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-manganese-iron-alloy-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-electric-furnace-ferromanganese-blast-furnace-ferromanganese-others-by-application-metallurgy-light-industry-chemical-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microrna-consumables-market-2021-covid-19-impact-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-population-health-management-market-size-study-by-component-software-services-by-mode-of-delivery-web-based-cloud-based-on-premises-by-end-user-healthcare-providers-healthcare-payers-employer-groups-government-bodies-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26
Table of Contents
Packaged Food in Romania
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaged food
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for packaged food?
FOODSERVICE
Sales to Foodservice
Rise in retail sales of packaged food helps to offset fall in sales to foodservice due to COVID-19 in 2020
Continued strong fragmentation of foodservice in Romania with few large players
Strong growth for prepared salads prior to COVID-19 as home working has the potential to impact sales to foodservice over the longer term
Consumer Foodservice
Closure of consumer foodservice outlets due to COVID-19 hits sales in 2020 as operators face challenges to recovery
Independent players dominate in terms of outlets while international chains lead value sales
Third party ordering and delivery services likely to remain a focus into the longer term
Category Data
Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/