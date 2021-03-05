Global Financial Cards and Payments in Morocco Market Research Report 2024

The COVID-19 pandemic had a relatively limited use on the use of financial cards in Morocco during 2020. This mainly because cash remains the payment method used for the vast majority of transactions in the country. For this reason, the Moroccan population reacted to the announcement of the quarantine lockdown during late March by flocking to ATMs to withdraw cash. This resulted in a spike in ATM transactions and saw debit cards being used much more often than they would normally for a period of…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264592-financial-cards-and-payments-in-morocco

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Morocco report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-prostate-stent-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bbq-grills-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-liquid-crystalline-polymers-lcp-market-projection-by-key-players-status-growth-revenue-swot-analysis-forecast-outlook-2025-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/budget-hotels-market-2021-global-sharetrendsegmentation-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-13

TABLE OF CONTENT

Financial Cards and Payments in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Cash remains king as most engage only occasionally and briefly with financial cards

Financial services extended to unbanked population and workers in informal sector

E-wallets and mobile payments remain minimal but present strong growth potential

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…CONTINUED

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105