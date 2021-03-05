Global Packaged Food Market Research Report 2026

Prior to the pandemic, one of the most pertinent factors in exerting a negative impact on potential volume growth of packaged food was the contraction of the Japanese population due to a declining birth rate. This was encouraging manufacturers to focus on the development of higher-value products, particularly in mature categories. Manufacturers were also focusing on leveraging on key trends shaping consumer demand, particularly the growing influence of health-consciousness and increasing emphasi…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858399-packaged-food-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-supply-equipment-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-packaging-barrier-films-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2027-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laser-displacement-sensor-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microscopy-market-size-study-by-product-microscopes-software-accessories-by-type-optical-microscopes-electron-microscopes-scanning-probe-microscopes-others-by-application-semiconductors-lifesciences-material-science-others-by-end-user-industries-academic-research-institutes-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Packaged Food in Japan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Outlet closures stimulate a decline in volume sales of packaged food to foodservice in 2020

Government programme assists dairy producers

State of emergency stimulates alteration in business models

Consumer Foodservice

Outlet closures and shorter working hours due to COVID-19 negatively impact consumer foodservice in 2020

Foodservice players expand into delivery options and frozen food in order to offset decline in outlet sales

Joint efforts to support ailing consumer foodservice industry after the onslaught of COVID-19 while menus focus more heavily on the healthy

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105