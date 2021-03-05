Global Breakfast Cereals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

While foodservice sales of breakfast cereals have been slightly negatively affected by the arrival of COVID-19, with some consumers venturing out to cafés and restaurants less often, retail volume growth has remained steady. The trend for eating cereal for breakfast continues to grow in Taiwan, having begun when the trend for low-carb and high-protein diets was emerging. Many young consumers have started to work out and look for better nutrition from the food they buy, a habit that is strengthen…

Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Breakfast Cereals in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Breakfast cereals are well aligned with lifestyle and health trends

New generation of consumers shaping breakfast cereal developments

Standard leads overall sales thanks to Quaker’s dominance in hot cereals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising health-awareness and convenience trend to drive sales growth

Children’s breakfast cereals falling out of favour

Competition to intensify as consumption of breakfast cereals increases

