Global RTD Tea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, RTD is set to record a double-digit decline in terms of volume sales. The main reason for this is due to the product area’s high price positioning as the pandemic has led to ongoing economic problems in 2020. The unemployment rate in Uruguay has risen which has led to restricted purchasing powers meaning many consumers have had to cut their spending on premium offers which RTD tea is considered as. While it can be considered a healthier and lighte…

Euromonitor International’s RTD Tea in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

RTD Tea in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers cut spending on premium offerings which is detrimental to volume sales of RTD tea

RTD tea remains a niche product and therefore unfamiliar to the majority of Uruguayan consumers

International brands dominate the competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

High-income consumers boost the recovery process as they remain the target audience

RTD tea has strong potential if marketed correctly in correspondence with the growing health and wellness trend

High-income consumers avoid contracting the virus by purchasing RTD tea through e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade RTD Tea: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of RTD Tea by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

Table 13 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 21 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 22 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 31 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 32 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 33 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 39 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

