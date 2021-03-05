Global Microwaves in Australia Market Research Report for 2020

As they had done a year earlier, sales of microwaves continued to decline in both volume and value terms in 2019, with these declines expected to continue over the forecast period. Microwaves has reached saturation, with freestanding models in what is expected to be a continued decline. While built-in microwaves are performing well in Australia and will offset a little of the lost sales in freestanding models, given built-in products only account for a very small share of overall microwave sales…

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011196-microwaves-in-australia

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-power-sports-batteries-market-size-study-by-product-conventional-flooded-batteries-and-absorbed-glass-mat-by-application-snowmobile-atv-scooter-jet-ski-marine-boat-and-utv-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-all-electric-satellites-market-2020-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/security-bollards-market-2020-analysis-of-the-worlds-leading-suppliers-sales-trends-and-forecasts-up-to-2026-2021-01-11

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop. Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sexy-lingerie-market-global-analysis-2021-supply-demand-industry-overview-future-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Microwaves in Australia

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

The decline in microwave sales is expected to continue in Australia

Lack of innovation hurts microwaves’ prospects

Private label pushing down unit prices and value sales

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Panasonic continues to increase its leading share in microwaves in 2019

Private label microwave sales expected to continue growing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Microwaves by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK)

971 0503084105