Global Home Laundry Appliances in Australia Market Research Report for 2020

Improvements in energy efficiency and capacity have boosted demand for automatic dryers. Declining or stagnating unit prices, especially for condenser dryers, have continued to serve as an incentive for consumers to replace their old automatic dryers. In apartments, condenser dryers are popular due to the smaller living spaces. Automatic dryers is seen as an important growth area for Robert Bosch (Australia), given that it operates in both condenser and heat pump units. Automatic washer dryers a…

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop. Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Home Laundry Appliances in Australia

Euromonitor International

April 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Automatic dryers continues to drive growth in home laundry appliances

New innovative features to influence growth in home laundry appliances over the forecast period

Premium home laundry appliances enjoying popularity among consumers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Fisher & Paykel Australia’s sales continue to grow in home laundry appliances

Chinese brands build up a presence in Australian home laundry appliances

Hisense launches new washing machine range with impressive energy ratings

CHART 1 Hisense HWFL1014V Front Load 10kg Washing Machine

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

