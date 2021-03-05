Global Sports Drinks in the United Arab Emirates Market Research Report for 2020

Over 2017-2018, excise tax of 100% and VAT of 5% were levied on sports drinks in the United Arab Emirates. The resultant price hikes caused off-trade volume sales to decline sharply, and the downward trend continued in 2019. Off-trade current value sales also declined, albeit at a slightly slower pace. Demand for sports drinks was further undermined by rising health-consciousness, which led more consumers to favour soft drinks that are lower in sugar and artificial additives or perceived as supe…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Sports Drinks in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

December 2019

Headlines

Prospects

Sports Drinks Consumption Declines Due To High Taxes and Health Concerns

Investment in Innovation and Marketing Activities Expected To Remain Low

Companies Likely To Focus on Improving Distribution Via Specialist Channels

Competitive Landscape

Otsuka Holdings Co Maintains Strong Lead Despite Increasing Competition

Imported Brands Set To Remain Dominant

Health and Wellness Expected To Be A Focal Point for New Product Development

Category Data

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Sports Drinks: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Volume 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Sports Drinks: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

