Global Consumer Lending in Nigeria Market Research Report 2024

The impact of COVID-19 on consumer lending in Nigeria cannot be overstated as the local economy was impacted by recession following various lockdown measures, resulting in rising unemployment and decreasing disposable incomes. Mainstream financial service providers were already apprehensive about lending at the beginning of 2020, with most banks not meeting the 65% loan-to-deposit ratio with various sanctions being imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264535-consumer-lending-in-nigeria

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Nigeria report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-speech-and-voice-recognition-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fishing-nets-global-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-construction-machinery-hydraulic-cylinder-market-2021-industry-trends-share-opportunities-research-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/food-grade-industrial-gasses-market-2021-global-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

Consumer Lending in Nigeria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Despite sanctions, many lenders unable to maintain LDR stipulated by Central Bank of Nigeria

Financially-restricted consumers increasingly turn to alternative lenders and fintech players for loans

Ongoing weak performance for mortgages/housing in terms of gross lending

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic forces Nigerians to turn to consumer credit due to decreasing household incomes, but banks grow increasingly cautious

Dominant other personal lending is strongest performer in Nigerian consumer credit

Fintechs likely to push mainstream financial service providers to explore more innovative approach to lending

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Other personal lending to drive positive performance predicted for consumer credit over forecast period as outlook for economy improves

Card lending also set to gain growth momentum as next viable form of consumer credit in Nigeria

Further potential for mainstream banks to expand to compete with fintech offers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105