Global Sports Drinks in South Africa Market Research Report for 2020

While sports drinks recorded a positive performance in 2019, volume sales experienced a slowdown in their growth rate, a trend that is predicted to continue into the forecast period. Traditionally, consumers perceive sports drinks as offering the dual function of recharging their bodies with carbohydrates and replacing lost water and electrolytes during and after strenuous exercise. They also benefit from being perceived as a healthier alternative to energy drinks amongst parents of school child…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Drinks in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Sports Drinks in South Africa

Euromonitor International

December 2019

Headlines

Prospects

Slowing Demand for Sports Drinks As Bottled Water Satisfies Basic Rehydration Purposes

Rising Health Trend Can Support Sales of Sports Drinks Through Gyms As South Africans Look To Increase Fitness Levels

Sugar Tax Encourages Ongoing Development of Healthier Variants

Competitive Landscape

Concentrated Competitive Landscape But Smaller Players Slowly Gain Ground

Strong Growth Performance for Bos Sport, Highlighting Use of Local Natural Rooibos As An Ingredient

Further Flavour Development Expected To Maintain Consumers’ Interest

Category Data

Executive Summary

Polarising Lsm Groups Help Shape Soft Drinks in Line With Unstable Economic Environment

Bottled Water Benefits From Health Trend and Increased Sugar Tax on Other Soft Drinks

Competition Intensifies As Private Label Gains Favour Amongst Price-sensitive Consumers

Producers Look To Attract More Affluent Consumers With Interesting Flavours and Health-positioned Products

Stable Performance for Soft Drinks With More Positive Economic Outlook Predicted To Lead To Stronger

…continued

