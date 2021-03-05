Global Charge Cards in Morocco Market Research Report 2024

Charge cards are still used in Morocco, mainly by people who are interested in performing cross-border online transactions such as booking flights and hotel rooms in other countries. Indeed, the main benefits of charge card ownership are widely regarded as the range of services they offer to international travellers. This has made them popular among affluent Moroccans who travel abroad regularly, either for business or leisure purposes. Among the rest of the population, charge cards are generall…

Charge Cards in Morocco

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Charge card ownership is confined to affluent consumers who travel abroad regularly

Credit cards and debit cards present strong competition to charge cards

Rolling credit and the absence of interest payments make charge cards appealing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A positive performance expected for charge cards as outbound travel returns

Strong competition from credit cards and debit cards to promote innovation

Compatibility of charge cards with Islamic finance principles a key selling point

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 22 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 23 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 24 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 25 Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Cash remains king as most engage only occasionally and briefly with financial cards

Financial services extended to unbanked population and workers in informal sector

E-wallets and mobile payments remain minimal but present strong growth potential

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 37 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 38 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 39 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 40 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 41 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 42 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 43 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 44 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 45 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 46 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 47 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 48 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 49 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 50 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 51 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 52 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 53 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 54 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 55 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 56 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 57 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 58 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 59 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 60 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 61 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 62 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

