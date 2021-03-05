Global Charge Cards in Israel Market Research Report 2024

Charge cards recorded declining transactions value and volume over the course of 2020. This can be attributed almost entirely to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse economic environment that developed over the course of the year. The official response of the Israeli government, specifically the quarantine lockdown that was imposed on the country for almost two months during the second quarter of the year, has resulted in economic uncertainty and widespread financial hardship. The Israeli econo…

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Israel report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Charge Cards in Israel

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic suppresses charge card usage

Strong shift towards e-commerce due to COVID-19 pandemic benefits charge cards

Emergence of e-wallets and mobile payment apps supports growth in charge cards

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A robust and rapid recovery from the COVID-19 situation slated for charge cards

Further development of e-wallets and mobile payments positive for charge cards

The passing of new EMV regulations likely to encourage higher use of charge cards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 7 Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 10 Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 14 Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 15 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 18 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 19 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 20 Commercial Charge Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 21 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 22 Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 23 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 24 Personal Charge Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 25 Forecast Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Commercial Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Personal Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Personal Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Personal Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

The Israeli economy struggles under the pressure of COVID-19

Debit cards emerges strongly during 2020 as consumers shy away from card lending

Launch of Combo Card blurs the lines between debit cards and charge cards

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 37 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 38 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 39 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 40 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 41 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 42 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 43 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 44 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 45 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 46 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 47 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 48 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 49 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 50 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 51 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 52 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 53 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 54 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 55 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 56 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 57 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 58 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 59 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 60 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 61 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 62 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

