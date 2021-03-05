Global Packaging industry in Russia Market Research Report 2024

Prior to the pandemic, Tetra Pak launched packaging with QR codes in Russia for milk, juice and baby food products, enabling greater communication with consumers and a way to collect data and promote brand loyalty. The development allows consumers to track the whole path of their chosen products from manufacture to store shelves. The trend has been intensified by COVID-19 as manufacturers seek to assure consumers of quality and safety of produce during the pandemic. At the beginning of the virus…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214308-packaging-industry-in-russia
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Russia report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pavement-profiler-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cosmetic-surgical-surgery-and-procedure-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2026-2021-01-06
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/serum-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2025-2020-03-30
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fuel-ethanol-industry-global-productiongrowthsharedemand-and-applications-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-13
Table of Contents:
Packaging Industry in Russia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Food packaging sees players launch small sizes in response to rising trends in 2019
Soft drinks packaging shrinks as hot drinks players push larger formats in 2019
Metal beverage cans expand in alcoholic drinks packaging as consumers become more familiar with the format
Bath and shower sees accelerated shift towards large-sized packs in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019
Cost-consciousness hampers innovation in home care packaging in 2019
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
Labelling laws risk future of small businesses through high costs
Dairy packaging comes under tighter controls
Industry players successfully push for amendment to new EPR rules
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
Medvedev promises new recycling industry for Russia
Separate waste collection to go nationwide
Greenpeace shocked by Russia’s rebranding of incineration as recycling
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/