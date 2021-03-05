Global Juice Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Juice consumption in 2020 is expected to record a steep decrease in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. Nectars in particular has been hit hard, with many consumers switching to still drinks due to the lower priced point of the latter. Likewise, many consumers have also migrated from juice to value-priced concentrates which are not only lower priced but also last longer meaning consumers can visit the shops less and therefore reduce possible contact with the virus. Similarly, with many consume…

Euromonitor International’s Juice in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/805111-juice-in-uruguay

Product coverage: 100% Juice, Coconut and Other Plant Waters, Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Juice in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cash-strapped consumers migrate from juices to concentrates to reduce the frequency of shopping trips

Offerings with immunity-boosting attributes such as vitamin C grow in demand

Health-conscious consumers migrate to juices with reduced sugar

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

100% juice recovers the fastest due to its healthy positioning, especially offerings with vitamin C

Increasingly competitive environment may lead to falling prices

Packaging sizes catering to different consumer needs strengthens over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Juice: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Juice by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

Table 13 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2019

Table 18 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2019

Table 19 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019

Table 20 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2019

Table 21 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 22 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2015-2020

Table 26 Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2020

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2017-2020

Table 29 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 31 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 32 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2020

Table 33 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 39 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: Volume 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Soft Drinks by Total Fountain On-trade: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

