Submersible Motors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

A submersible pump, also called an electric submersible pump, is a pump that can be fully submerged in water. The motor is hermetically sealed and close-coupled to the body of the pump.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Submersible Motors in US, including the following market information:

US Submersible Motors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Submersible Motors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Submersible Motors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Submersible Motors Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Submersible Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Submersible Motors production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Submersible Motors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Phase

Three Phase

US Submersible Motors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Submersible Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Submersible Motors Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Submersible Motors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Franklin Electric

Grundfos

Flowserve

Faradyne Motors

Andritz Group

General Electric

Shakti Pumps

Pedrollo

Sumoto

Lubi Pumps

Baldor Electric

Hitachi

Ingeteam

Caprari

Aote Pump

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Submersible Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Submersible Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Submersible Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 US Submersible Motors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Submersible Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Submersible Motors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Submersible Motors Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Submersible Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Submersible Motors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Submersible Motors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Submersible Motors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Submersible Motors Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Submersible Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Submersible Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Submersible Motors Companies

