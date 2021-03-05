Impact Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Azerbaijan Market Research Report 2020-2026

Rice, pasta and noodles is anticipated to register a much higher growth rate in retail volume and current value sales terms in 2020 than in previous years. During the panic buying phase in the early stages of the lockdown, consumers stockpiled rice, pasta and noodles
out of fear of shortages and as a way to limit their store visits. Consumer opted for larger pack sizes (800-900g) over the usual pack sizes (400-500g). Whilst rice is traditionally consumed by local citizens, pasta and noodles cont…
Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
