Global RTD Tea in Kenya Market Research Report 2024

The already insignificant presence of RTD tea is expected to reduce further in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenya. Sales are expected to reduce even more in 2020 as a result of a greater focus on hot drinks which are thought to reduce the symptoms of COVID-19. As such, more consumers are preparing more familiar hot drinks and are less likely to turn to supermarket-bought RTD teas in 2020.

Product coverage: Carbonated RTD Tea and Kombucha, Still RTD Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

RTD Tea in Kenya

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Already negligible RTD tea takes a further hit during COVID-19 crisis

Kenyan consumers still sceptical about unfamiliar RTD tea

Kabaki Kenyan Purple Tea gains attention with acts of kindness

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

RTD tea to remain marginal

Fitness enthusiasts to boost growth

Small target audience hurts category

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on soft drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for soft drinks?

MARKET DATA

