Global Store Cards in Saudi Arabia Market Research Report 2024

The UK packaged food market has seen COVID-19 and efforts to curb the spread of the disease have a considerable impact on demand patterns during 2020. During the periods of lockdown, UK consumers were forced to limit their out-of-home movement in order to reduce the risks of viral transmission. Home seclusion, in combination with the suspension of dine-in services in foodservice, the closure of schools and workplaces, and the adoption of remote working practices led to a marked increase in at-ho…

Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Packaged Food in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaged food

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for packaged food?

FOODSERVICE

Sales to Foodservice

Measures to contain COVID-19 hit foodservice hard

Manufacturers explore direct-to-consumer services

Significant constraints on recovery

Consumer Foodservice

Eat Out To Help Out

Rise in demand for delivery services

Small independents most at risk from challenging economic conditions

Category Data

Table 1 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

CHART 1 Packaged Food Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2018-2025

CHART 2 Packaged Food Impact of Drivers on Value Sales: 2017-2025

