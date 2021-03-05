Global Packaging Industry in Canada Market Research Report 2024

COVID-19 has driven demand for larger packaging formats as more consumers shop online, and reduced purchasing power supports sales in family-value, bulk pack sizes. Consumers continue to take fewer trips to store-based outlets and shop online instead, in an attempt to reduce unnecessary face-to-face contact, and bigger packs benefit from both the rise of e-commerce (through which they are conveniently deliverable) as well as from a desire to stock up. Though the stockpiling which was seen during…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Canada report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Packaging Industry in Canada

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Plastic pouches benefit from convenience trend and visual impact in food packaging in 2019

Sustainability concerns threaten growth of plastic packaging in soft drinks, while coffee pods players make moves towards easily recyclable solutions

Metal beverage cans expands across alcoholic drinks packaging in 2019

Shift to small sizes continues in beauty and personal care packaging in 2019

Home care packaging sees development in eco-friendly refills, while the rise of e-commerce prompts innovation in packs for delivery in 2019

PACKAGING LEGISLATION

Canadian government passes new regulation on nutrition labels, and lack of labelling standards in biodegradable and compostable products leads to landfilling

Rules guiding Canadian alcohol sales continue to evolve

Nationwide ban on single-use plastic draws criticism from green campaigners and trade partners

RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT

China’s ban on plastic imports reveals over-reliance on convenience in recycling

British Columbia’s EPR supports Canada’s highest recycling rates

Ontario reveals plans for full EPR, but faces criticism that proposals are insufficient

