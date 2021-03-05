Global Edible Oils in UZBEKISTAN Market Research Report 2024

The start of the lockdown in March and April saw the price of edible oils at open air markets rise in Uzbekistan, in some cases by up to three times. However, products remained generally more affordable than in supermarkets, and despite price rises, all types of edible oil will show growth in retail volume as well as value terms in 2020. Prices are expected to stabilise during 2020 as the State Tax Committee took tight control over prices in markets from March, following a number of complaints o…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052492-edible-oils-in-uzbekistan

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pipe-coating-equipment-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tank-container-shipping-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-photovoltaic-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2027-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/coffee-machine-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-demand-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-01-13

CONTACT DETAILS :

Edible Oils in Uzbekistan

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Price rises in retail ensure strong current value growth

Stockpiling leads to marked increase in sunflower oil consumption

Import ban on raw materials damages local edible oils producers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Government support for producers to help to encourage sunflower oil consumption

Olive oil to benefit from a growing middle class and wider distribution

Shrinking disposable incomes to force consumers away from imported edible oils

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105