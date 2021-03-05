Impact Ready Meals in Ukraine Market Research Report 2020-2026

Ready meals is anticipated to see a higher growth rate in retail volume and current value terms in 2020 compared to the previous year. With consumers working from home during quarantine and foodservice outlets closed, ready meals was given a boost during the first half of 2020.
Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594996-ready-meals-in-ukraine
Foodservice outlets and companies expanded their assortment and offered delivery services of chilled and frozen ready meals directly to consumers. In April 2020, new entrant in chilled ready meals that is gaining in popul…
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-therapeutics-a-new-age-medicine-2021-02-25
Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-beauty-market-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26
the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-private-lte-network-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/inflammatory-pain-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-25
Table of content
Ready Meals in Ukraine
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown boosts sales of ready meals as consumers seek a convenient meal option
Frozen ready meals remains the dominant product
Ermolino leads ready meals in 2020 thanks to its expanding national store network
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Prepared salads is expected to record strong growth due to continuing urbanisation
Chilled ready meals is likely to experience competition from grocery retailers’ foodservice outlets
New product introductions are anticipated in dried ready meals
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chilled Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Frozen Ready Meals by Ethnicity: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ready Meals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Ready Meals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Ready Meals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/