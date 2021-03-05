Global Edible Oils in Slovenia Market Research Report 2024

Edible oils is anticipated to respond well to the pandemic in 2020 overall, with current value sales rising noticeably. The main reason edible oils will see growth is due to increased consumption opportunities during lockdown. From March to May, the majority of Slovenians were obliged to stay in their homes, meaning all three meals were being prepared and consumed at home. As edible oils is considered a staple product and is used in many traditional and modern recipes, demand has risen in respon…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Edible Oils in Slovenia

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sunflower oil grows in demand amongst cash-strapped consumers

Tovarna Olja Gea dd regains shares after receiving negative press in 2019

Olive oil sees slowed growth in response to reduced purchasing powers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowed growth as purchasing power is further reduced

Saturation poses a threat to olive oil over the forecast period

Interest in other edible oils as the health and wellness trend gathers pace

CATEGORY DATA

