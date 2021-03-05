Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Uzbekistan Market Research Report 2020-2026

Growth in retail current value sales and retail volume sales of processed meat and seafood will accelerate during 2020. Consumers stockpiling products during lockdown will be the main driver.

Shelf stable meat and seafood products have been among the biggest beneficiaries of this trend, due to fact that many households do not have refrigerators, limiting their ability to stockpile frozen or chilled products.

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

