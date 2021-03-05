Global Edible Oils in Georgia Market Research Report 2024

During the COVID-19 pandemic, edible oils have benefitted from state subsidies, which will likely help keep retail unit prices relatively stable. Local manufacturing of edible oils is also starting to take off in Georgia, albeit in limited quantities. Local production is seen as a positive move given the disruption to international supply chains during the pandemic, and it also serves to promote the local economy and protect jobs. Alfa Ltd has widened its assortment and now offers various brands…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Edible Oils in Georgia

December 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Olive oil gets a boost from healthy profiling, while local production emerges as imports are affected

Karva’s local profile and economy and premium brand positioning appeal to consumers across the spectrum

Well-established Oleina brand benefits from strong advertising and in-store positioning

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Locally produced olive oil will gain momentum as competition increases and consumers seek to support their local economy

Economic uncertainty will likely hamper innovation in edible oils in the short to medium term

Changing food preferences and health awareness will drive growth in olive oil in the future

