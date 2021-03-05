Global Edible Oils in Egypt Market Research Report 2024

Edible oils is expected to see a boost in retail volume growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the forced closure of all foodservice outlets meant a sharp decline in foodservice volumes, with edible oils being a key ingredient for many eateries throughout the country, retail volume growth will increase considerably, with more people cooking at home throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The category as a whole benefitted from a wave of panic buying as Egypt went into lockdown as people r…
Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Edible Oils in Egypt
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home cooking and e-commerce raise sales of edible oils in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic
Arma Food Industries benefits from its multiple brands, maintaining its lead in 2020
Alwadi remains the leading name in olive oil
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Moderate retail volume growth as high unit price increases push current value growth
High unit prices continue to compromise demand for olive oil
Sunflower oil benefits from low prices and versatility
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
