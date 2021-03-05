Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in South Korea Market Research Report 2020-2026

After experiencing a retail volume decline in 2019, processed meat and seafood has seen strong growth in 2020, due to COVID-19. As consumers were advised to stay at home where possible to try and limit transmission of the virus, at-home consumption increased,

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594955-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-south-korea

raising the retail volume and current value growth rates. However, varied consumption patterns were noticed in the shelf stable, chilled and frozen categories. In terms of shelf stable products, sales of canned references increased strongly…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/adrenoleukodystrophy-pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-carbon-composite-driveshaft-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-classroom-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/transient-receptor-potential-vanilloid-1-trpv-1-receptor-capsaicin-receptor-or-vanilloid-receptor-1-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales spike observed in retail sales of processed meat and seafood

National holiday consumption patterns altered by COVID-19, and growth for tofu

CJ Cheiljedang maintains its lead and new entrants in meat substitutes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Frozen processed meat will continue to grow along with sales of air fryers

Mounting competition is expected in high-protein foods

The entry of domestic players set to fuel growth in frozen meat substitutes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)