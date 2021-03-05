Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Slovakia Market Research Report 2020-2026

Processed meat and seafood is anticipated to portray a higher retail current value and volume growth rate in 2020 than in previous years as consumers have their meals at home during quarantine. The product area sees a shift towards poultry products in 2020

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594954-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-slovakia

as a result of an increase in the average unit price of red meat products. This was caused by strong demand from Asian countries as well as the spread of disease, the swine flu, in the region. Slovakia has been affected by the swine flu with s…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/customer-relationship-management-crm-software-global-markets-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ceramic-battery-film-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-programmable-robots-market-size-study-by-component-hardware-software-by-application-education-research-entertainment-household-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trk1-transforming-tyrosine-kinase-trk-a-or-high-affinity-nerve-growth-factor-receptor-antagonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown sees processed meat and seafood sales shift from foodservice to retail

Consumers pay more attention to the content and origin of processed meat and seafood

Mecom maintains its leadership position thanks to its emphasis on sourcing meat locally

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience trend is anticipated to lead a variety of product introductions

Meat substitutes are set to become mainstream

Locally sourced processed meat and seafood is anticipated to be favoured

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)