Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Norway Market Research Report 2020-2026

Processed meat and seafood will see increased retail current value growth in 2020, benefitting from the home seclusion and reduced cross-border trade. Lockdown, social distancing, increased work-from-home and school closures led to higher food consumption at home

Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594950-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-norway

and therefore higher retail volume sales of processed meat and seafood. Also, as borders to Sweden were closed or had restrictions during large parts of the year, this benefitted sales in the domestic market. All categories within proce…

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/surgical-preoperative-planning-software-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-handheld-medical-body-scanner-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/insulin-like-growth-factor-igf-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tumor-necrosis-factor-alpha-tnf-a-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-25

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Norway

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Greater home consumption and reduced cross-border trade benefit processed meat and seafood retail sales

Meat substitutes boom, appealing to consumers adapting their diets for health and wellness reasons

Processed seafood benefits as manufacturers adapt to attract younger consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Government initiatives expected to reduce meat and increase seafood consumption

Meat substitutes set for dynamic growth due to rising awareness of health and sustainability issues

Foodservice recovery expected as consumers set to indulge in eating out

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Shelf Stable Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Chilled Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Frozen Processed Red Meat by Type: % Volume Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Frozen Processed Poultry by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Frozen Processed Seafood by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)