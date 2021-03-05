Processed Meat and Seafood in Cameroon Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Processed meat and seafood is expected to be unaffected by COVID-19 in 2020, with similar current value and retail volume growth as in 2019. Two conflicting trends are expected to be at play in 2020. While these was a degree of stockpiling of certain products with longer shelf lives such as tinned sardines and corned beef, the disruption is food service had the opposite effect. However, all in all, growth rates are similar to the review period.

Euromonitor International's Processed Meat and Seafood in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has little effect with value and volume growth similar to review period

No clear winner in highly fragmented product area

The increasing interest in Western eating habits continues to drive value sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cheaper brands will drive value sales as consumers become more price sensitive

International brands set to remain dominant

Developments in grocery retailing influence sales of processed meat and seafood

