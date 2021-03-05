Impact Processed Meat and Seafood in Israel Market Research Report 2020-2026

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Israel, people have had to remain in their homes. As consumers have been unable to visit restaurants, cafés and bars, most consumers are eating more meals at home. This will lead to retail volume and retail current value growth in 2020

as many are choosing to cook for themselves more often or to use the opportunity to improve their cooking skills. Even after foodservice outlets have been allowed to reopen, consumers are still nervous about eating in public plac…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Processed Meat and Seafood in Israel

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 home seclusion to drive growth as consumers eat more meals at home than before

Solglowek retains leadership thanks to wide portfolio as leading players compete for vegan consumers

Neto continues to lead seafood with a number of top brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Vegan trend to drive growth and development of meat substitutes in the coming years

Trend for high-protein foods to boost sales in shelf stable seafood

New labelling regulations could push customers away from unhealthy processed meats

CATEGORY DATA

