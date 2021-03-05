Global Edible Oils in Algeria Market Research Report 2024

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have quite a mixed impact on sales of edible oils overall. Despite a sharp decline in foodservice volume for the category as consumers were slightly more nervous about their risk of infection in foodservice outlets, strong retail value growth will provide some compensation for suppliers. Since edible oils are considered essential by many consumers, sales were quite resilient and boosted by the increased amount of cooking happening at home due to COVID-19 r…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052420-edible-oils-in-algeria

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-auto-transfusion-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-womens-golf-club-sets-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/packaged-ac-system-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020—2026-2021-01-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-theme-hotel-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

CONTACT DETAILS :

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 makes consumers more health conscious and frugal, to the detriment of edible oils

Cevital benefits from long-standing presence and wide range

Domestic players dominate the fragmented edible oils category with affordable prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers switch to healthier varieties to the detriment of other edible oils over the forecast period

A change in lifestyle will see the split between retail and foodservice change gradually

Despite being predicted a slower growth over the forecast period, edible oils will remain an Algerian staple

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105