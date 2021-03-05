Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Ukraine Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Processed fruit and vegetables is expected to see a higher retail volume growth rate in 2020 compared to the previous year. Demand for processed fruit and vegetables was unusually high in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year prior when Ukrainian consumers stockpiled shelf stable food, including fruit and vegetables, in the early stages of the lockdown out of fear of shortages.

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for processed fruit and vegetables peaks as consumers stockpile food

Frozen processed fruit and vegetable products seeing new product launches

Ukrainian companies control processed fruit and vegetables sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New product introductions in frozen fruit and processed vegetables are expected to respond to the health trend

Private label will be gaining share

Frozen processed potatoes is anticipated to see continued growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

