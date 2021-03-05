Global Home Laundry Appliances in Spain Market Research Report 2020-2026

Home laundry appliances experienced significant declines in 2020 in Spain, attributed to the overall drop in demand in the midst of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictive measures posed by the lockdown which took place between mid-March and mid-May included the closure of non-essential stores including the dominant distribution channel for this category, electronics and appliance specialist retailers. While this action resulted in drastic declines for the latter during thi…

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-

2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic significantly disrupts demand for home laundry appliances but essential nature of automatic washing machines saves category from stronger decline

Strongest declines for built-in format as remodelling and construction come to a halt

Stronger performances for major players within automatic washing machines

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marginal upturn in demand in 2021 due to pent-up demand but category unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels over forecast period

Greater focus on hygiene and more frequent usage during pandemic likely to inform future purchasing decisions

Smart functions which offer greater efficiency and address demand for sustainability likely to continue to drive innovation

