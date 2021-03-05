Global Refrigeration Appliances in Spain Market Research Report 2020-2026

Sales of refrigeration appliances dropped significantly in 2020 as a result of the lockdown, closure of non-essential retailers (including major distribution channel electronics and appliance specialist retailers) and a drop in demand due to price sensitivity linked to rising unemployment and decreasing disposable incomes, resulting in an overall reluctance to purchase big-ticket items during an unstable period.

Notable drop in demand for refrigeration appliances due to lockdown, closure of non-essential retailers and rising price sensitivity

Freestanding freezers only positive performer in 2020 as consumers look to stock up on supplies to reduce store visits

BSH Electrodomésticos retains overall leadership in 2020, while benefiting from upturn in demand for freestanding freezers

Gradual recovery predicted from 2021 although sales unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels by end of forecast period

Postponed remodelling projects likely to resume, driving stronger performance for built-in format

Players likely to look to add interest and value to category through innovation and smart features

