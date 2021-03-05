Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Nigeria Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The safety measures imposed in Nigeria due to COVID-19 will have a negative impact on processed fruit and vegetables in 2020, because products in the category (like canned sweetcorn, peas, and vegetable mixes) are often used for party foods (such as jollof rice and fried rice). Such dishes are not often consumed at home as an everyday meal, instead typically being consumed at large social gatherings, thus demand for these ingredients was much reduced. Foodservice volume sales also suffered throu…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Restrictions on imports and social gatherings greatly reduce demand for popular dish ingredients

Kraft Heinz holds onto top spot despite slow growth, benefiting from wide range and extensive distribution reach

Domestic players hindered by high costs, while multinationals invest in widening distribution

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic stabilisation set to encourage shift to more expensive packaged options

Longer working hours boost demand for easy-prepare products that fit well with local dishes

Shelf stable options to drive growth, with frozen products hindered by electricity outages and high prices

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

