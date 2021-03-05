Processed Fruit and Vegetables in New Zealand Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Processed fruit and vegetables is set to witness a sharp growth trajectory in terms of retail volume and current value sales in 2020 in contrary to its undynamic performance over the review period. Early 2020 saw local consumers stockpile essential pantry items in the early stages of the pandemic in preparation for a prolonged lockdown period. Processed fruit and vegetables, which had been previously stagnant, experienced a strong recovery in value and volume sales as consumers sought affordable…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Emergence of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown lead to initial stockpiling of shelf stable vegetables

Convenience and flavour drive consumer demand and encourage players to be more creative in their offer

Heinz and McCain retain stronghold over main categories

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth expected to slow down with concerns around preservatives and sugar contained in shelf stable category

Enthusiasm for plant-based diets to fuel demand for frozen processed vegetables

Potato producers in New Zealand struggle due to European imports

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

