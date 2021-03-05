Global Dishwashers in Spain Market Research Report 2020-2026

With a lower penetration rate in Spain compared to other Western European countries due to the traditional habit of washing dishes by hand, dishwashers had nevertheless, been experiencing solid demand prior to the emergence of the pandemic, due to expanding urbanisation and increasingly busy lifestyles, which had encouraged greater investment in these appliances due to work commitments. This had therefore driven greater demand for convenience, with smaller households comprising single households…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors

influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Pandemic extends replacement cycle of dishwashers in 2020 as consumers prioritise spending

Built-in dishwashers experiences weaker demand in 2020 due to postponement of kitchen remodelling

BSH strengthens leadership of dishwashers in 2020 due to wide offer of Bosch

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Resumption of kitchen remodelling to drive stronger performance of built-in, but overall price sensitivity means category is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2025

Ongoing work from home measures could strengthen demand for convenience

Interest in more premium models will help to drive stronger value than volume growth

CATEGORY DATA

