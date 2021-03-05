Global Small Cooking Appliances in Spain Market Research Report 2020-2026

Small cooking appliances witnessed a strong drop in retail volume and current value sales in 2020, attributed to falling demand during lockdown as a result of the pandemic. The closure of non-essential retailers including the dominant electronics and appliance specialist retailers and increasing price sensitivity as a result of rising unemployment focused consumers’ spending priorities. This significantly impacted demand for larger categories such as other small cooking appliances and coffee mac…

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Coffee Mills, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Kettles,

Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Overall declines for maturing category driven by coffee machines although establishment of home cafés supports demand for soft pods and espresso formats

Breadmakers is outstanding performer within consumer appliances in 2020, driven by cocooning trend as a result of home confinement

Strong performances from brands of breadmakers with private label also benefiting due to increasing price sensitivity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite more positive performance predicted for 2021, category set to stagnate in demand terms driven by saturation of coffee machines

Home consumption and health and wellness trends to support more positive performances for a number of small cooking appliances

