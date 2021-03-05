Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Latvia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Growth in retail current value sales of processed fruit and vegetables will accelerate during 2020. COVID-19 will play a significant role in this, as consumers stocked up products with a long shelf life during the early stages of the pandemic. Shelf stable beans, tomatoes and vegetables will see the most rapid acceleration in retail current value sales growth. In contrast, there will be a sharp slowdown in retail value sales growth of frozen fruit in 2020, as most consumers do not regard this as…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594913-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-in-latvia

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nucleating-and-clarifying-agents-global-markets-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiber-optic-endoscope-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-education-publishing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aviation-aluminum-and-titanium-market-2020-research-report-with-covid-19-update—key-players-analysis-growth-factors-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumers stocking up, COVID-19 boosts demand for shelf stable fruit and vegetables and frozen processed potatoes

VAT change pushes consumers away from processed fruit and vegetables

Broad product portfolio and heritage help Orkla Foods Latvija SIA maintain leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Frozen processed fruit and vegetables will outperform their shelf stable counterparts

Consumers will want smaller packs and less packaging

Brands will come under growing pressure from private label

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105