Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Greece Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic’s subsequent lockdown and economic fallout are changing consumers’ habits, with consumers becoming more price sensitive and increasingly cooking meals at home leading to strong growth in retail value sales of processed fruit and vegetables. Shelf stable tomatoes is likely to benefit from this home cooking trend and see strong retail value growth as many traditional Greek meals are tomato based. Frozen processed and shelf stable vegetables are also relatively easy to store l…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown results in consumers stockpiling processed fruit and vegetables as they increasingly cook at home in 2020

Downward trend of shelf stable fruit temporarily suspended in 2020

New product developments from Barba Stathis continue to boost its lead, while Bonduelle continues to see growth in shelf stable vegetables in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales of processed fruit and vegetables likely to be sluggish over the forecast period, despite frozen processed vegetables offering convenience and a reasonable price

Healthy eating trend will positively affect some categories

Fresh processed vegetables is an emerging area

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

