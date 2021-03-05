Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Dominican Republic Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19 has a low impact on processed fruit and vegetables in 2020, with slightly higher current value and retail volume growth expected in comparison to the previous year. While traditionally Dominican consumers tend to prefer fresh fruits and vegetables, the lockdown restrictions have shifted some of these preferences. In fact, demand is expected to slightly rise in 2020 as the uncertainty of lockdown restrictions has heightened the need for processed fruit and vegetables since consumers are…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Uncertain times encourage some consumers to stock up on processed fruit and vegetables in 2020

Organic trend continues gaining relevance, with various retailers focused on addressing the growing demand

Major players turn to social media to impulse purchases in 2020 by suggesting recipes to cook at home

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stagnation expected in 2021 as consumers are expected to prefer fresh, or minimally processed, fruit and vegetables

Increasing consumer health-awareness will drive demand for no sugar and no preservative claims over the forecast period

The foodservice channel has strong potential for growth in the forecast period, along with frozen fruit

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

