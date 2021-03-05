Processed Fruit and Vegetables in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Processed fruit and vegetables suffered a month of logistical disruptions in the early part of the COVID-19 outbreak, with manufacturing affected by measures aimed at containing the spread of the disease. Furthermore, the category was negatively impacted by the fact that the outbreak was ongoing during the period of the Chinese New Year celebrations when processed fruit is traditionally often given as a gift. Restrictions on the operations of store-based retailing and consumers’ ability to visit…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Processed fruit and vegetables experiences setbacks in 2020

Rise in at-home food consumption strengthens demand for shelf stable processed fruit and vegetables

Dalian Leasun Food Co Ltd benefits from commitment to e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing commitment to e-commerce expected during forecast period

Shelf stable fruit offers strongest growth potential

Packaging innovation to appeal to busy younger consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

…continued

