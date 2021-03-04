Global Energy Drinks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Energy drinks sees different impacts from COVID-19 in 2020. On the one hand, sales though on-trade channels have ceased due to the closures of nightclubs and bars, where energy drinks are used as mixers with alcohol. For example, Red Bull and vodka. However, sales through these channels were not particularly high pre-COVID-19, as such drinks tended to be limited to young adult, high-income consumers who follow international trends. On the other hand, consumers have been seeking energy drinks as…

Euromonitor International's Energy Drinks in Guatemala report

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

2020 IMPACT

Energy drinks sees a blow from on-trade closures, but a switch to at-home consumption with young professionals working from home

Trend for lower prices and wider retail availability continues

Domestic player Alimentos Maravilla SA maintains its strong lead with Raptor

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Energy drinks to bounce back with a return to nightclubs and bars

Lower price points remain crucial for growth in energy drinks

Developments in low- and no-sugar variants expected amongst lower priced brands

…continued

