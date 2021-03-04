Global Breakfast Cereals By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Breakfast Cereals in Slovenia
Prior to the pandemic, the economy was slowly starting to become stronger in Slovenia which was having a significant influence on breakfast cereals. As disposable incomes rose, consumers were more willing to trade-up or pay for premium products. Additionally, the growing health and wellness trend led to the launch of healthier cereals containing nuts and seeds that tend to be more expensive, which therefore drove up value sales. Nonetheless, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a t…
Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Breakfast Cereals in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduced purchasing power leads consumers to opt for economy brands
Nestlé remains leading players thanks to widespread recognition and availability
Private label increases share due to price-sensitive brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Breakfast cereals’ performance relies heavily on the recovery of the economy
Manufacturers must cater to the health and wellness trend to maintain growth
Busy lifestyles increase consumption of breakfast cereals post lockdown
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
