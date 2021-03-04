Global Energy Drinks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The energy drinks category is expected to witness a significant slowdown in growth rates in 2020. Off-trade volume sales are set to slow considerably but remain in positive territory while off-trade volume sales are likely to plummet. The cancellation of nationwide sports events decreased consumer exposure to energy drinks in 2020, while many industry players cancelled or postponed offline marketing campaigns due to home seclusion and the rise in working from home. Home seclusion also led to a d…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201058-energy-drinks-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Energy Drinks in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-problem-tracking-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy Drinks market;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-household-prenatal-monitoring-devices-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/spinal-muscular-atrophy—pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/luxury-eye-cream-market-2020-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2020-11-06

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Significant slowdown as the category decimated by drop-off in consumption occasions and opportunities to buy energy drinks

Ongoing lawsuit between Red Bull Vitamin Drink and TC Pharmaceutical

Domestic players seize the opportunity to increase their share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reignwood plans next steps for Red Bull and Warhorse

TC Pharmaceutical plans to construct a new factory and engage in further new product development

New launches in low sugar energy drinks will boost appeal to health-conscious consumers

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105