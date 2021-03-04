Global Concentrates Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Powder concentrates is faring better than liquid concentrates in 2020, with powder concentrates seeing small growth and liquid concentrates seeing declines in volume terms, and with powder concentrates also seeing stronger growth in value terms, despite being a cheaper product. The closures of schools, workplaces and foodservice establishments, plus restrictions on gatherings, means more people are preparing meals and beverages at home. Powder concentrates also benefits from ease of storage and…

Euromonitor International’s Concentrates in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Powder concentrates fares better than liquid concentrates, due to lower price points and range of flavours available

Stock shortages seen in small retailers in towns with road blockades

Leading players maintain top places thanks to catering for consumer trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume growth to revert back to historic figures once lockdowns are lifted

Ongoing innovation expected over the forecast period

Lower consumer incomes benefit concentrates thanks to their affordable price points

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

