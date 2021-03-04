Global Coffee Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Coffee remains the dominant hot drink in South Korea, driven by an increasing café culture and rising sophistication amongst local consumers. This has supported ongoing demand for fresh coffee and an interest in premium products such as single-origin or specialist coffee, while demand for the largest retail volume category of instant coffee continues to decline, as consumers increasingly move away from overly processed products. Nevertheless, health and wellness trends continue to support positi…

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increasing demand for fresh coffee through retail due to social distancing measures and rising trend of the “Home Café”

Sales of coffee through foodservice cushioned by “working-from-coffee shop” consumers

Dongsuh Foods remains leading coffee player but Nestlé is dynamic within fresh ground coffee pods

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Fresh coffee has potential for further growth but is set to experience low dip in demand with return to foodservice in 2021

Decaffeinated coffee set to expand in both retail and foodservice over the forecast period

Brand collaborations between retailers and specialist coffee shops

CATEGORY DATA

continued

